Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Saint George Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Saint George Vet Center - Beaver Located at Beaver National Guard Armory 120 South Main Street Beaver, UT 84713 Directions on Google Maps Phone 435-673-4494

Saint George Vet Center - Cedar City Located at Smiths Parking Lot 633 S Main Steet Cedar City, UT 84720 Directions on Google Maps Phone 435-673-4494

Saint George Vet Center - Kanab Located at Food Town parking lot 264 S 100 E Kanab, UT 84741 Directions on Google Maps Phone 435-673-4494

Saint George Vet Center - Richfield Located at Ogden's Furniture Store parking lot 360 S Main Street Richfield, UT 84701 Directions on Google Maps Phone 435-673-4494

Saint George Mobile Vet Center Phone 435-673-4494

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.