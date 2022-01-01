 Skip to Content

Saint George Vet Center

Address

1664 South Dixie Drive
Suite C-102
Saint George, UT 84770

Phone

Saint George Vet Center building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Saint George Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Saint George Vet Center - Beaver

Located at

Beaver National Guard Armory
120 South Main Street
Beaver, UT 84713

Phone

St. George Mobile Vet Center

Saint George Vet Center - Cedar City

Located at

Smiths Parking Lot
633 S Main Steet
Cedar City, UT 84720

Phone

St. George Mobile Vet Center

Saint George Vet Center - Kanab

Located at

Food Town parking lot
264 S 100 E
Kanab, UT 84741

Phone

St. George Mobile Vet Center

Saint George Vet Center - Richfield

Located at

Ogden's Furniture Store parking lot
360 S Main Street
Richfield, UT 84701

Phone

St. George Mobile Vet Center

Saint George Mobile Vet Center

Phone

St. George Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

