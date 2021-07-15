Mission and vision

Our vision

VA Salem health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.

Who we serve

VA Salem Healthcare System serves Veterans at 6 locations in southwestern Virginia: our Salem VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell, and Wytheville. We're one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Mid-Atlantic region.