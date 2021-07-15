Mission and vision
VA Salem Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.
Our vision
VA Salem health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness, by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.
Who we serve
VA Salem Healthcare System serves Veterans at 6 locations in southwestern Virginia: our Salem VA Medical Center and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell, and Wytheville. We're one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Mid-Atlantic region.