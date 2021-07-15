Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Protestant – 10:00 a.m. Sunday

Catholic Mass – Noon on Sunday and Wednesday

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, at 540-982-2463, ext. 2889.

Interfaith Chapel

Building 144

Near main entrance

Map of Salem campus

Hours: 24/7