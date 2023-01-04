Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Outreach & Valentines For Vets

Veterans event at Bedford Central Library

When:

Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Bedford Library - "Bedford Room"

321 N. Bridge St.

Bedford , VA

Cost:

Free

The Salem VA Health Care System and Roanoke Veterans Benefit Administration will hold a Veterans Outreach and Valentines for Vets event Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library 'Bedford Room' at 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford, VA 24523.  Veterans are invited to speak with VA and VBA staff about benefits and programs and to find out how they can apply for and/or enroll in VA health care.

