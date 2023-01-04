Veteran Outreach & Valentines For Vets
Veterans event at Bedford Central Library
When:
Fri. Feb 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Bedford Library - "Bedford Room"
321 N. Bridge St.
Bedford , VA
Cost:
Free
The Salem VA Health Care System and Roanoke Veterans Benefit Administration will hold a Veterans Outreach and Valentines for Vets event Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bedford Central Library 'Bedford Room' at 321 N. Bridge St., Bedford, VA 24523. Veterans are invited to speak with VA and VBA staff about benefits and programs and to find out how they can apply for and/or enroll in VA health care.