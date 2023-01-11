Veteran's Outreach event
Veteran's Outreach
When:
Fri. Jan 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Bedford Central Library
321 N. Bridge St.
Bedford , VA
Cost:
Free
Salem VA Healthcare System staff will be available to provide resources, field questions, address concerns and provide follow-up to health care needs. The primary focus of the Veteran's Outreach event is to make sure every Veteran who is eligible for VA health care can access that care and is aware of the resources available to them.