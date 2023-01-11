Skip to Content
Veteran's Outreach event

Veteran's Outreach

When:

Fri. Jan 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Bedford Central Library

321 N. Bridge St.

Bedford , VA

Cost:

Free

Salem VA Healthcare System staff will be available to provide resources, field questions, address concerns and provide follow-up to health care needs. The primary focus of the Veteran's Outreach event is to make sure every Veteran who is eligible for VA health care can access that care and is aware of the resources available to them.

