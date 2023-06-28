Salem (Virginia) PACT Act Day July 22
Veteran PACT Act Day, July 22 at the Salem VAMC
When:
Sat. Jul 22, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Bldg. 143 main lobby
Cost:
Free
The Salem VA Healthcare System will host a PACT Act Day Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of Bldg. 143 at the Salem VA Medical Center. Veterans will have access to physicians, be able to fill out Toxic Exposure Screening questionnaires, and speak with VBA representatives who will help with disability compensation claims and provide benefits counseling. Registration is NOT required for this event.