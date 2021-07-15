Caregiver support
VA Salem health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Sharon Stanley RN
Caregiver Support Program Coordinator
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 4558
Geralyn Conway LCSW
Caregiver support coordinator
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1372
Care we provide at VA Salem
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Salem caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Salem region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274