Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Salem health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Debra_Robin_Haas

Debra Robin Haas

Patient Advocacy Program

VA Salem health care

Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1000

Christopher Sandoval

Patient Advocate

VA Salem health care

Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1000

Care we provide at VA Salem

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
