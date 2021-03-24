Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Salem health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Debra Robin Haas
Patient Advocacy Program
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1000
Christopher Sandoval
Patient Advocate
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1000
Care we provide at VA Salem
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights