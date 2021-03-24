Returning service member care
VA Salem health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Malinda Shelor-Rogers LCSW, C-ASWCM
Transition Care Management Program Manager
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1765
Email: Malinda.ShelorRogers@va.gov
Cherri Hall LCSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1601
Email: Cherri.Hall@va.gov
Tammy Folaron LCSW
Transition Care Management Case Manager
VA Salem health care
Phone: 540-982-2463, ext. 1454
Email: Tammy.Folaron@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Salem
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Salem provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.