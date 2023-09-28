Domiciliary Programs
The Salem Domiciliary has two residential rehabilitation treatment programs where Veterans unite to heal as a community. When a Veteran enters the program, they are placed in one of the two programs as a “home base,” but may attend some programming offered by both programs. Some Veterans may move from one program to the other during their stay in the Domiciliary based on their clinical needs and bed availability, with approval of the domiciliary staff.
Substance Use Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (DOM SUD) Track
The DOM SUD is a highly-structured 28-day treatment program for Veterans struggling with substance use. We provide a variety of group-based, evidence-based therapies to help Veterans with recovery. This is a completely voluntary program.
DOM SUD Treatment
Therapeutic Interventions for SUD are empirically-based, recovery focused, and include:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorder groups 3x/week
- Weekly individual appointments with a social worker
- Veterans chose from a menu of psycho-educational groups such as:
- Depression
- Emotion Regulation
- Mindfulness
- Medication, Nutrition, Health, and Chronic Pain
- Relationships
- Spirituality
- Employment and Housing
- Written Exposure Therapy for Veterans struggling with PTSD
- Motivational Interviewing/Motivational Enhancement Therapy
- Whole Health
- Recreation Therapy/Music Therapy
- Kinesiotherapy
DOM SUD Setting
- The DOM SUD offers 23 beds and occupies the 2nd floor of Building 7.
- Nursing staff are available 24/7
- Veterans are assigned a double-occupancy room
- Female Veterans are provided their own shared space which includes their room, bathroom, and TV.
- Common living areas feature TVs and recreational activities
- Meals and snacks are provided on the unit
- Veterans are expected to keep their personal areas clean
- Veterans will complete random urinary drug screens and breathalyzers throughout the program
- Veteran will have access to a treatment team comprised of a psychiatrist, nurse practitioner, psychologist, recreation therapist, and social workers
- Veterans are allowed to have cell phones, laptops, iPads, handheld gaming devices, and similar small tablet devices are allowed in the program. Gaming systems (e.g., Xbox, Playstation) are not allowed. Veterans are not allowed to have their phones on in group or individual sessions.
- The DOM SUD is a space focused on recovery. To support this environment violence, threats of violence, or harassment of any kind will not be tolerated
- The Salem VA HCS is a smoke free facility
Admission Criteria
To be accepted for admission into the DOM SUD, Veterans must:
- Be eligible for VA Services
- Have a diagnosis of substance use disorder
- Make recovery their primary treatment goal
- Be able to take part in and benefit from group-based, evidence-based interventions
- Be medically stable
- Be psychiatrically stable
- Not experiencing acute withdrawal from alcohol or other substances
- Not in custody of the legal system
Visitation Policy and Contact Information
- 4-7PM on Monday thru Friday
- 2-8PM on Saturday
- 2-5PM on Sunday
Veterans can use the visitors room on 7-2 as well general areas in the hospital or on the hospital grounds. No visitors are allowed on the unit.
For Additional Information Contact:
- Ashley Greenleaf, LCSW, DOM SUD Admissions Coordinator
- 540-982-2463 Ext. 4591
PTSD Residental Rehabilitation Treatment Program (DOM PTSD) Track
The DOM PTSD is a highly-structured five-week treatment program for Veterans struggling with PTSD. Our program serves Veterans with combat trauma, military sexual trauma, and non-military trauma histories. This is a completely voluntary program.
DOM PTSD Treatment
- Therapeutic Interventions for PTSD are empirically-based and recovery focused.
- Individual PTSD Therapy 3x/week. Veterans chose from the following PTSD therapies:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
- Prolonged Exposure
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing
- Written Exposure Therapy
- Veterans chose from a menu of psycho-educational co-ed groups such as:
- Depression
- Emotion Regulation
- Communications
- Mindfulness
- Medication, Nutrition, Health, and Chronic Pain
- Relationships
- Spirituality
- Employment and Housing
- Whole Health
- Motivational Interviewing/Motivational Enhancement Therapy
- Recreation Therapy/Music Therapy
- Kinesiotherapy
DOM PTSD Setting
- The DOM PTSD offers 13 beds and occupies the 2nd floor of Building 9.
- Men and women stay on separate hallways with separate bathrooms. Veterans have individual bedrooms and shared bathrooms
- Veterans are admitted on a rolling basis.
- All groups are co-ed.
- Nursing staff are available 24/7
- Our common living areas feature TVs and recreational activities
- Meals and snacks are provided on the unit
- Veterans are expected to keep their personal areas clean
- Veteran will have access to a treatment team comprised of a psychiatrist, nurse practitioner, psychologist, recreation therapist, and social workers
- Veterans are allowed to have cell phones, laptops, iPads, handheld gaming devices, and similar small tablet devices are allowed in the program. Gaming systems (e.g., Xbox, PlayStation) are not allowed. Veterans are not allowed to have their phones on in group or individual sessions
- The DOM PTSD is a space focused on recovery. To support this environment violence, threats of violence, or harassment of any kind will not be tolerated
- The Salem VA HCS is a smoke free facility
DOM PTSD Admission Criteria
To be accepted for admission into the DOM PTSD, Veterans must:
- Be eligible for VA Services
- Have a diagnosis of PTSD
- Have attempted outpatient PTSD therapy and/or have a need for a higher level of care
- Make recovery from PTSD their primary mental health goal
- Be able to take part in and benefit from trauma-focused interventions
- Be medically stable
- Be psychiatrically stable
- Not be abusing alcohol or other substances
- Agree to participate in outpatient follow-up treatment upon discharge
DOM PTSD Visitation Policy and Contact Information
- 4-7PM on Monday thru Friday
- 2-8PM on Saturday
- 2-5PM on Sunday
Veterans can use the visitors room on 7-2 as well general areas in the hospital or on the hospital grounds. No visitors are allowed on the unit.
For Additional Information Contact:
Emily Marston, PhD, DOM PTSD Coordinator
540-982-2463 Ext. 1160