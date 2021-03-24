Francis_Cannizzo_Jr

Dr. Frank Cannizzo has served as the Chief Medical Officer for the Salem VA Medical Center since December 2019, where he is responsible for the clinical operation and management of services throughout the Medical Center and Outpatient Clinics.

Dr. Cannizzo is board certified in Surgical Oncology, General Surgery and Clinical Informatics. Dr. Cannizzo obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology and Anatomy from Boston University. He subsequently graduated from Boston University School of Medicine where he earned a Medical Doctorate and a PhD in Pathology (Nutrition and Cancer). He recently obtained his Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts. Dr. Cannizzo is a Fellow of the America College of Surgeons and of the Society for Surgical Oncology. Dr. Cannizzo served as the Director of Surgical Oncology at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group prior to coming to the Salem VAMC.

Dr. Cannizzo is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and is currently assigned to the 76th Operational Response Command, where he serves as the Command Surgeon. He has had multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan as well as humanitarian missions to Guam, Vietnam and Cambodia.