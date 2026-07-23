Ms. Snyder was appointed Executive Director at the Salem VA HCS on June 28, 2026. In her current role, she is responsible for the executive leadership, strategic direction, and operational performance of a Level 1c tertiary care teaching hospital, which includes 5 associated community-based outpatient clinics across 26 counties. She oversees a complex integrated health care system dedicated to delivering high quality, Veteran-centered care while ensuring sound fiscal stewardship, workforce development, and operational excellence.

Prior to her appointment as Executive Director, Ms. Snyder served as Associate Director and Assistant Director for the Salem VA Health Care System, where she provided executive oversight for administrative and operational functions of the Medical Center. Earlier in her career, she served as Chief of Social Work Service and completed a detail as Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff, leading initiatives that strengthened Veteran access, operational performance and employee engagement.

Ms. Snyder joined the Salem VA Health Care System in 2003 as a Social Worker following completion of her Master of Social Work degree from Radford University. She has been a Licensed Clinical Social Worker since 2007. Throughout her professional career, she has taken on advanced leadership roles and managed various projects across clinical operations, executive management, and health system administration.

She has completed the Veterans Health Administration Healthcare Leadership Talent Institute (HLTI) NExT program. Additionally, Ms. Snyder is a member of the Central Virginia Healthcare Executives Group (CVHEG), an independent chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). She graduated from the VISN 6 Leadership Development Institute (LDI) in 2011 and became a VHA Certified Mentor in 2012.

Ms. Snyder earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a minor in Business Administration from Emory and Henry College in 2000.