Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Salem health care community.
Veteran serves in WWII, Korea, Vietnam
Some people have long military careers without ever being in the line of fire. John Lavra cannot make such a claim. Lavra enlisted in the Navy June 6, 1944 as a combat aircrewman, and called to active duty two days later. He went on to see service in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.
New Dialysis Unit Opens
A new Renal Dialysis unit has recently opened to serve the Veterans of Southwest Virginia who receive care through the Salem VA Health Care System.