Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions. You can visit VACareers to see all of the current openings at the Salem VA Health Care System and to learn more about the application process.

If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the Salem VA Healthcare System, contact our nurse recruiter Dyana Williams at samnurserec@med.va.gov

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved