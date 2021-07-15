Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Salem Healthcare System, contact our nurse recruiter at 540-982-2463, ext. 4216, or call our Human Resources office at 540-982-2463, ext. 2812.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings at VA Salem health care and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Doing business with Salem health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Salem health care, please call Human Resources at 540-982-2463, ext. 2812.

We suggest you get a sense of our needs and who we serve. Learn more about our needs and learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6).