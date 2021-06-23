About the VA Salisbury Healthcare System

The VA Salisbury Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 4 locations in the Central Piedmont region of North Carolina: our W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury and 3 health care center or community-based outpatient clinics in Kernersville, North Charlotte, and South Charlotte. We also operate 2 readjustment counseling centers (Vet centers) in Charlotte and Greensboro. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Salisbury health services page.

The VA Salisbury Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the Mid-Atlantic Region. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 6 (VISN 6), which includes medical centers in North Carolina (Asheville, Durham, Fayetteville, and Salisbury) and Virginia (Hampton, Richmond, and Salem), and dozens of other health care facilities.

Learn more about VISN 6

Research and development

We conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and healthcare for all.

Major research areas include:

Alzheimer’s disease

Brain injury from blast-related exposures

Hepatitis C treatment

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)

Mental health

Low vision and vision therapy

Multiple sclerosis

Post-deployment mental health

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Schizophrenia

Sexually transmitted diseases

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

Wound therapy

Teaching and learning

W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center provides a full range of services, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our medical center has affiliations with the Wake Forest University School of Medicine/Baptist Medical Center and the Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine at Virginia Tech University.

We offer residency training in many major medical, mental health, and subspecialties, including psychiatry, primary care, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, dermatology, otolaryngology, urology, and general surgery. We also provide associated health training in nursing and psychology.

Overall, we have 78 affiliations with colleges and universities. We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We make health services available to more than 287,000 veterans living in a 21-county area of the Central Piedmont Region of North Carolina, which includes both Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

In 2020, we had 3,500 full-time employees and served more than 90,000 Veterans.

Our medical center has 260 operating beds, which includes a 109-bed community living center, 29 medical beds, 11 surgical beds, 46 psychiatric beds, and a 58-bed domiciliary unit, and 8 beds in our compensated work therapy/transitional residence.

The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center is the VISN 6 flagship facility for the implementation of Whole Health initiatives.

Accreditation and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

College of American Pathologists

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

Association for Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

American College of Radiology

Mammography Quality Standards Act Certification

National Health Physics Program

The VA Salisbury Healthcare System received the following awards:

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports