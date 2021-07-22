Mission and vision

Our vision

VHA will continue to be the benchmark of excellence and value in health care and benefits by providing exemplary services that are both patient centered and evidence based.

This care will be delivered by engaged, collaborative teams in an integrated environment that supports learning, discovery and continuous improvement.

It will emphasize prevention and population health and contribute to the nation's well-being through education, research and service in National emergencies.

Who we serve

VA Salisbury health care serves Veterans at our medical center in Salisbury, NC and at 4 outpatient clinics in the area of Central Piedmont Region of North Carolina. We also offer long-term care at The Old Glory community living center (nursing home) at our medical center. Our outpatient clinics are located in:

Charlotte North (University area)

Charlotte South (Tyvola and Billy Graham Pkwy)

Kernersville

Core Values

Core Values - "I CARE"

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA's mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.