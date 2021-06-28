Chaplain services
VA Salisbury Healthcare System's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services.
Chaplain locations
Building 19
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC
Contact a chaplain
You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:
- Call our VA chaplains at 704-638-9000, ext. 13330 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.
- Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.
- Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the second floor.
- Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.
- Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at 980-598-0773
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every event in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.
Memorial services
- Held at 3:30 p.m. in the canteen. (We are updating our 2021 schedule.)
- If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.
- Large groups should contact VA Salisbury’s Chaplain Service at 704-638-9000, ext. 13330.
Interfaith Chapel
W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center
Building 19
Map of Salisbury campus
Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Marital support
- Weddings
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Chaplains understand the importance of having the support you need, when you need it. We serve and support our Veterans in many different groups, like:
- Combat trauma
- Grief
- Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Moral Injury
- Significant other
- Vietnam Veterans
- Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM)
- Women Veterans Spirituality
You can talk to our chaplains through VA Video Connect. The process is simple:
- Call VA Video Connect at Coming soon!
- You will receive an email with a link that will open the video chat room.
- A chaplain will join then lock your private video meeting so no one else can join.
Learn more about VA Salisbury’s telehealth program - Coming soon!
VA Salisbury health care’s program No Veteran Dies Alone supports Veterans who would otherwise be alone at the end of life. We need mature and caring volunteers to help with:
- Clerical support
- Family support
- Patient support
- Program coordination
Learn more about VA Salisbury’s program - Coming soon!
The CCTP program teaches community leaders and groups how to support Veterans and their families who feel alone or helpless and face unique challenges. The free program is open to community clergy and anyone interested in helping Veterans, such leaders in government, health care, Veteran organizations, non-profits, caregivers, and businesses. This free program involves 4 modules:
- Module 1: Military culture and the wounds of war
- Module 2: Pastoral care for Veterans and their families
- Module 3: Mental health services and referrals
- Module 4: Building community partnerships
Additional training may be included during the lunch hour. For training dates and locations, please call a VA Salisbury chaplain at Coming soon!
Read CCTP participant comments - Coming soon!