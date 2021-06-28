Chaplain services

Chaplain locations

Building 19

1601 Brenner Avenue

Salisbury, NC

You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:

Call our VA chaplains at 704-638-9000, ext. 13330 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.

Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.

Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the second floor.

Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.

Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at 980-598-0773

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every event in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.

Memorial services

Held at 3:30 p.m. in the canteen. (We are updating our 2021 schedule.)

If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.

Large groups should contact VA Salisbury’s Chaplain Service at 704-638-9000, ext. 13330.

Interfaith Chapel

W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center

Building 19

Map of Salisbury campus

Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation