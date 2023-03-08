Social Work Month + Toiletry Drive

Social Work Month - "Social Workers Break Barriers"

March is Social Work Month! The theme for 2023 is “Social Workers Break Barriers,” affirming the profession’s rapid growth and timeliness of social work services in light of recent challenges our nation has faced. Social workers are integral in navigating nationwide crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism, and economic inequality.

The VA healthcare system currently employs more than 18,500 master's level social workers. The VA has a rich history of social work innovators and leaders, as well as the profession’s commitment to improving social conditions and quality of life opportunities for Veterans, their families and caregivers and survivors. Social workers provide a myriad of services for Veterans and families, including biopsychosocial assessment, mental health diagnosis and treatment, crisis intervention, high-risk screening, discharge planning, case management, advocacy, education, supportive counseling, psychotherapy, resource referrals and resource acquisition. Social workers break barriers by keeping Veterans at the center of care when serving as key members of interdisciplinary treatment teams, while respecting the distinctive roles and expertise of other team members. This helps ensure the best possible care for our Veterans. Social workers frequently develop new programs to meet the needs of Veterans and their family members/caregivers.

People become social workers because they have a strong desire to help others and make society a better place. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), social work is one of the fastest growing professions in the United States. More than 700,000 professional social workers are hard at work nationwide; that number is expected to rise to more than 800,000 by 2030.

To learn more about how VA social workers break barriers, visit www.socialwork.va.gov

Toiletry Drive

During Social Work Month, we are excited to partner with the Women’s Program and the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program to collect toiletries/personal items.

Here are some suggestions for the Women’s Program:

Small lotions

Hand sanitizers

Nail files

Lip balm

Small flashlights

Sewing kits

Safety kits

Feminine products

For the Homeless Program:

Toothbrushes

Travel toothpaste

Socks

T-shirts

Soap

Lip balm

Small sunscreens

Handwipes

If you’d like to participate, the site locations and their points of contact are as follows:

Salisbury: B2 & B8 (Lu Ann Baxter)

B2 & B8 (Lu Ann Baxter) Kernersville HCC: Basement by the elevator (Berttina Duncan, Jessica Cyrus)

Basement by the elevator (Berttina Duncan, Jessica Cyrus) Charlotte HCC: Mental Health Clinic (Kira Roberts, Brittany Clark)

Mental Health Clinic (Kira Roberts, Brittany Clark) Charlotte CBOC: HUDVASH office (Feleisha Goode)

Thank you in advance helping us serve these two amazing programs.