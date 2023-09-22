Come join Team Salisbury! Saturday, September 30, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. EDT

O﻿ur Veterans need YOUR expertise - come join our team!

Join us for the Salisbury VA Health Care System Job Fair in Building 6 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, scheduled for Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. Whether you're a Veteran or a member of the community, this event is open to all.

Looking for a new career opportunity in civil service? Don't miss this chance to connect with our team in person and explore clinical & nonclinical openings throughout our health care system!

Job locations include:

- Charlotte, NC

- Kernersville, NC

- Salisbury, NC

𝟗/𝟐𝟐 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄:

𝑽𝑨 𝑱𝒐𝒃 𝑭𝒂𝒊𝒓 𝑼𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆 - 𝑹𝑺𝑽𝑷 𝑪𝒂𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒅 & 𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒌-𝑰𝒏 𝑮𝒖𝒊𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆

We have receiving overwhelming interest in our upcoming 𝐕𝐀 𝐉𝐨𝐛 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫, to be held in Building 6 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.

𝐀𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐰𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 & 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐧𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐒𝐕𝐏𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.

Walk-in candidates are still invited to attend the job fair! Walk-ins will be received on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 30. Qualified walk-in candidates may be offered an interview during the job fair.

All candidates must arrive with the following documentation:

• All Candidates:

o CV and/or resume

o Two forms of legal ID

o Proof of U.S. citizenship

o Certification and/or transcripts (if applicable)

o SF-50 Notification of Personnel Action (if applicable – current or prior federal employees)

o Two references (including current OR former supervisor)

• Candidates with Veteran Status:

o All DD-214s from active-duty service

o SF-15 Application for 10-Point Veteran Preference

o VA Disability Letter (download from the My VA portal at VA.gov)

Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. We recommend carpooling or mass transit options for all candidates. Please be prepared to park at the Building 9 Patient Parking Deck OR the parking lots directly across from Building 6. You may access an interactive map of our campus here: https://v2.interactive.medmaps.com/site/salisburyvamc

As we are expecting significant demand for this event, we are asking candidates to come prepared to wait in long lines, which may also include waiting in outdoor, unshaded areas. Please plan accordingly.

We can’t wait to see you next weekend!

Warm Regards,

Salisbury VA Health Care System

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

1601 Brenner Avenue

Salisbury, NC 28144-2515

https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/