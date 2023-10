Veteran-Led Men's Bible Study (Charlotte Health Care Center)

The Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC) Chaplain's office is launching a Veteran-Led Men's Bible Study on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at the Charlotte HCC from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Room 2B51 and every other Tuesday there after.

The study will have oversight from the Chaplain's office but will be led by U.S. Air Force Veteran Bud Nadeau. The bible study is open to all male veterans, and the first study will go for 10 sessions and is titled, "Depending On Jesus."

For more information, you may contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski at 704-329-1300 x 31136 or via email at scott.ostrowski@va.gov.

A Veteran-Led Women's Bible Study will be announced in the near future.

View other times for this event