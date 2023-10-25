VA Take Back Day, Oct 28, 2023, Salisbury VA Health Care System

VA Take Back Day: October 28, 2023

Your local Salisbury VA Health Care System facility’s VA Medication Take Back Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 28th, at each location’s pharmacy. (Please Note: The North Charlotte VA Clinic will NOT be participating in this event)

Do you have a medicine cabinet full of unused or expired medications? It’s not uncommon. You should know the safe ways to dispose of your medicine. This is important to avoid accidental use, misuse by other family members and improper disposal that could negatively impact the environment.

The very best way to dispose of your expired, unwanted, or unused medicines is through a drug take back program.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is launching a nationwide effort to assist Veterans and non-Veterans to dispose of unused or expired prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including controlled substance prescription medications, through our VA Take Back Day events.

If you can’t attend a VA Take Back Day event, there are year-round drug disposal options available near you. Visit the DEA Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to locate an authorized collector in your area.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired or unused medications into their VA site of care for disposal anytime. Check with your VA Pharmacist or the VA Police Service at your local facility for guidance.

And, when disposing of medications, always be sure to use a dark colored marker to cover the personal information on your medicine packaging to protect your identity and privacy.

If you have a question about your medicine, ask your health care provider or pharmacist.

VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications for our Veterans. We look forward to receiving your unwanted medication this Saturday at one of our VA health care locations.