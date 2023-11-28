"Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" Resilience Workshop
When:
Tue. Jan 23, 2024, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
3506 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC
Cost:
Free
We're thrilled to invite you to a special event that can help you enhance your relationship and bring more laughter and joy into your marriage.
Join us for the "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" Resilience Workshop!
What to Expect:
Valuable insights to strengthen your connection.
Discover the secret to a stronger, happier marriage at our "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" workshop based on Mark Gungor's video series.
The event includes videos, teaching from our chaplain, Scott Ostrowski, and practical exercises all designed to create clearer communication and a better understanding of your spouse.
Join us on January 23, 2024 at 8 a.m. for a fun and informative event at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center, 3506 W. Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208.
Snacks, refreshments and a catered lunch will be provided.
For additional questions or to register, please contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski:
(704) 329-1300 ext. 31136
Don't miss this opportunity to invest in your relationship. We look forward to seeing you there and sharing in the laughter and learning.