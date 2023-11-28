Register For additional questions or to register, please contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski: scott.ostrowski@va.gov 704-329-1300 ext. 31136

We're thrilled to invite you to a special event that can help you enhance your relationship and bring more laughter and joy into your marriage.

Join us for the "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" Resilience Workshop!

What to Expect:

Valuable insights to strengthen your connection.

Discover the secret to a stronger, happier marriage at our "Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage" workshop based on Mark Gungor's video series.

The event includes videos, teaching from our chaplain, Scott Ostrowski, and practical exercises all designed to create clearer communication and a better understanding of your spouse.

Join us on January 23, 2024 at 8 a.m. for a fun and informative event at the Charlotte VA Health Care Center, 3506 W. Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208.

Snacks, refreshments and a catered lunch will be provided.

For additional questions or to register, please contact Chaplain Scott Ostrowski:

scott.ostrowski@va.gov

(704) 329-1300 ext. 31136

Don't miss this opportunity to invest in your relationship. We look forward to seeing you there and sharing in the laughter and learning.