Salisbury VA Holiday Lights Show

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐀𝐃𝐌𝐈𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 & 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐏𝐔𝐁𝐋𝐈𝐂

Come celebrate the holiday season with the Salisbury VA Health Care System and City of Salisbury!

A holiday lights show, hosted by VA Police, Salisbury Police Department, and Salisbury Fire Department, will be held outside building 43 (Liberty Lane Hospice) on the Salisbury VA campus for our Veterans and the general public.

Holiday caroling will be led by our VA and City of Salisbury first responders alongside VA employees - all are encouraged to join in!

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: You may enter the campus via the Brenner Ave Main Gate or Statesville Blvd North Gate (recommended). Free parking will provided in lots 43, 42, 6A, 6B, and 6. No tailgating or related "pre-game" activities are authorized. No alcohol is authorized at this event.

𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐀: The viewing area is an outdoor, uncovered grass section outside of building 43 and building 42. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs.

𝐖𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑: This is an outdoors, rain-or-shine event, so please plan accordingly. A weather call may be made in the event of lightning or other severe weather.

We can't wait to see you there!