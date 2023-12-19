Women Veterans Coffee & Conversation (External)

From the event host:

Women veterans and female veteran spouses are invited to join Laura Happer from Veterans Bridge Home and Merideth Porter from Humana on the second Monday of every month for coffee and conversation. This is a women's only event that takes place every month in the secure environment of the Humana Neighborhood Center in Winston Salem, NC.



Bring your friends and join us for coffee and pastries while our guest speaker provides us with incredible and relevant information you might not have known about! This is the perfect opportunity for WOMEN ONLY to get together for networking and camaraderie.

Guest Speaker: Katie Rose | Thrive Fitness



“A NASM certified personal trainer and group exercise instructor, Katie owns Thrive Fitness with Katie Rose, LLC. in Archdale, NC. Health and fitness have been life-long passions for her. Katie offers a 20% discount on all her services to veterans, and is actively seeking women veterans to promote their healing and good health in a welcoming environment at her gym."