Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall

Calling all Veterans! The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall in the Building 6 Gym at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service.

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.