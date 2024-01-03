Skip to Content

Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall

When:

Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 6 Gym

1601 Brenner Avenue

Salisbury, NC

Cost:

Free

Rsvp

EventBrite RSVPs are required to attend this event! Space is limited - reserve your spot today!

Calling all Veterans! The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall in the Building 6 Gym at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 11 a.m. EST.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service.

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

See more events

Last updated: