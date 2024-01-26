The Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC), Salisbury VA Health Care System, is welcoming the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band - Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble for an on-location performance in the lobby / front entrance of the South Charlotte HCC on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 11 a.m.

The band will play from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Following the performance, the Airmen will be available for discussion, photo opportunities, and meet & greets.

This event is FREE and open to all Veterans, families, survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and staff.

For more information about the band, please visit https://www.music.af.mil/.../Rhythm-in-Blue-Jazz-Ensemble/.