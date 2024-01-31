Department of Labor Employment Seminars
When:
Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A273
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC
Cost:
Free
Department of Labor OBTTT Employment Workshops will be offering the following employment classes on Friday, February 16, 2024:
- 9:00am - 11:00am: Federal Hiring
- 11:00am - 1:00pm: Employment Rights
Classes will be held in Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A273.
