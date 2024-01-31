Skip to Content

Department of Labor Employment Seminars

When:

Fri. Feb 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A273

1601 Brenner Avenue

Salisbury, NC

Cost:

Free

Register

Space is limited; sign-up today!

Department of Labor OBTTT Employment Workshops will be offering the following employment classes on Friday, February 16, 2024:

  • 9:00am - 11:00am: Federal Hiring
  • 11:00am - 1:00pm: Employment Rights

Classes will be held in Building 8, 2nd Floor, Room A273.

For more information, call 704-638-3404.

