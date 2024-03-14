Department of Labor OBTT Employment Workshops for Veterans

Courtesy of the Department of Labor:

Registration link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/obttcharlotte#/

9:00am - 11:00am Understanding Resume Essentials

11:00am - 1:00pm Interviewing Skills

We're excited to have you join our in-person Off-Base Transition Training (OBTT) for Veterans, Veterans currently serving in the National Guard and Reserve, and their spouses.

To sign up, please review the locations and dates at the registration link above, clicking to select each workshop you plan to attend, and then clicking the 'Submit and Sign Up' button at the bottom of the screen to complete your registration. You can register for multiple workshops simultaneously by clicking more than one box