When: Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month: Veteran Town Hall, sponsored by the Women's Health, Military Sexual Trauma (MST), and Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) teams.

Speakers will include the Women Veterans Program Manager, MST Coordinator, and IPV Coordinators. Each speaker will provide information on services available within their programs in addition to a Q&A portion.