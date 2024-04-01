Salisbury VA Veteran Town Hall - Salisbury VA Medical Center

When: Thu. Apr 25, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm ET Where: Building 6 Gym 1601 Brenner Avenue Salisbury, NC Get directions on Google Maps to W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





𝐑𝐒𝐕𝐏 𝐯𝐢𝐚 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐞: https://bit.ly/3VEsHWE

Calling all Veterans!

The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting a Veteran Town Hall in the Building 6 Gym at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center on Thursday, April 25, 2024, starting at 2 p.m. ET in Salisbury, North Carolina.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

EventBrite RSVPs are required to attend this event! Reserve your spot today!

All attendees will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with the following VA health care services:

VA Health Care Service Information Tables:

Care in the Community

Caregiver Support

Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service)

Charlotte Veterans Center

Compensation & Pension (Toxic Exposure Screenings)

Eligibility & Enrollment

Medical Foster Home / Community Residential Care

Military 2 VA

Peer Support

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services

PTSD Clinical Team

Suicide Prevention & Mental Health

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Experience Office

Whole Health

Women’s Health

Select community partner organizations will also be invited to this event.

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.