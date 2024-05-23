Memorial Day Ceremony - Salisbury National Cemetery When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Salisbury National Cemetery Annex 501 Statesville Blvd Salisbury, NC Get directions on Google Maps to Salisbury National Cemetery Annex Cost: Free





VA is proud to host public Memorial Day commemoration ceremonies at more than 130 of our national cemeteries this Memorial Day weekend.

On Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m., a commemoration ceremony will be held at the Salisbury National Cemetery Annex behind the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center on Brenner Avenue to honor and pay tribute to all fallen heroes from all wars and conflicts.

Monte Bruce, commander of the Harold B. Jarrett American Legion Post, will lead the ceremony which will include Executive Director of the Salisbury VA Medical Center Kevin Amick as the featured speaker. The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day ceremony and is encouraged to bring a folding chair.

For any questions call: 707-693-2460

Can't attend? Honor Veterans online with the Veterans Legacy Memorial.

Veterans Legacy Memorial is a digital platform dedicated to the memory of the nearly 4.5 million Veterans. VLM interactive features allow you to post Tributes (comments), upload images, share your Veteran's military service timeline and achievements, biographical information, historical documents and more.