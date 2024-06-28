Salisbury VA PACT Act Summer VetFest

When: Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Bldg. 6 1601 Brenner Avenue Salisbury, NC Get directions on Google Maps to W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Calling all Veterans, Caregivers, and Survivors!

The Salisbury VA Health Care System will be hosting the PACT Act Summer VetFest in and outside of Building 6 at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center, located at 1601 Brenner Ave, Salisbury, NC 28144, on Saturday, August 3, 2024, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

This is your chance to engage with VA health care services; attend a Q&A session with our Executive Leadership Team; and more! Light refreshments will be provided, courtesy of the VA's Veteran Canteen Service and the Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

EventBrite RSVPs are encouraged for all attending this event! Reserve your spot today!

All attendees will be able to ask questions with our Executive Leadership Team & also engage with the following VA health care services:

VA Health Care Service Information Tables:

Care in the Community Caregiver Support Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Service) Charlotte Veterans Center Compensation & Pension (Toxic Exposure Screenings) Eligibility & Enrollment Medical Foster Home / Community Residential Care Military 2 VA Peer Support Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Services PTSD Clinical Team Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Veterans Benefits Administration Veterans Experience Office Whole Health Women’s Health

Select community partner organizations will also be invited to this event.

Questions? Email salisburyvapublicaffairs@va.gov.

