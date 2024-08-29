National Kinesiotherapy Awareness Week Event (Kernersville HCC)

Visit Kernersville Health Care Center during Kinesiotherapy Expo Event on Sept 9th 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

When: Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1st Floor Lobby 1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway Kernersville, NC Cost: Free





This year National Kinesiotherapy Awareness Week is September 9th-13th.

The Salisbury VA Medical Center KT Department would like to invite all VA staff and Veterans for the KT Week Expo events on September 9th at the Kernersville HCC from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first floor lobby area. These events are for VA staff and Veterans.

This year's theme will combine “Improvement through Movement” with Honoring the 2024 Olympics. We have vendor demonstrations, games, snacks, and educational booths.

Please come join the most anticipated events of the year. We look forward to seeing everyone there!

