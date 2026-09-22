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Women Veterans Health Care

The Salisbury VA is committed to meeting the unique needs of women Veterans and delivering high quality health care. We work diligently to offer every woman Veteran the privacy, dignity, and sensitivity to gender-specific needs she deserves.

Connect with a Program Manager

Kylie Lehner MSW, LCSW

Women Veteran Program Manager

VA Salisbury health care

Phone:

Email: Kylie.Lehner1@va.gov

Care available at the Salisbury VA Health Care System 

Our goal is to improve access to health care for women Veterans. Primary care, sex-specific care, and mental health services are all located within women’s health. In this way we offer a multi-disciplinary approach.

Other services offered include:

  • Gynecology
  • Maternity care
  • Reproduction/contraception
  • Diagnosis and treatment of urinary incontinence
  • Infertility evaluation and treatment
  • Menopause evaluation and treatment
  • Osteoporosis evaluation and treatment
  • Cancer screenings
  • Bone mineral density test
  • Mammograms (3D) & diagnostic
  • Comprehensive breast care
  • Vaginal self-swabbing tests for for Yeast, Bacterial Vaginosis, and Trichomonas
    • Please call 1- and speak with a nurse to see if you meet the criteria for vaginal self-swabbing.

Mental Health Services Offered

  • Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
  • Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)
  • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
  • Caregiver program
  • Inpatient treatment for substance abuse
  • Depression
  • Trans-identifying treatment programs

Women Veterans Calls Center

The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN . Call, chat, or text are all available.

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at VA Salisbury.

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Salisbury and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply.

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