Women Veterans Health Care
The Salisbury VA is committed to meeting the unique needs of women Veterans and delivering high quality health care. We work diligently to offer every woman Veteran the privacy, dignity, and sensitivity to gender-specific needs she deserves.
Connect with a Program Manager
Kylie Lehner MSW, LCSW
Women Veteran Program Manager
VA Salisbury health care
Phone:
Email: Kylie.Lehner1@va.gov
Care available at the Salisbury VA Health Care System
Our goal is to improve access to health care for women Veterans. Primary care, sex-specific care, and mental health services are all located within women’s health. In this way we offer a multi-disciplinary approach.
Other services offered include:
- Gynecology
- Maternity care
- Reproduction/contraception
- Diagnosis and treatment of urinary incontinence
- Infertility evaluation and treatment
- Menopause evaluation and treatment
- Osteoporosis evaluation and treatment
- Cancer screenings
- Bone mineral density test
- Mammograms (3D) & diagnostic
- Comprehensive breast care
- Vaginal self-swabbing tests for for Yeast, Bacterial Vaginosis, and Trichomonas
- Please call 1-
and speak with a nurse to see if you meet the criteria for vaginal self-swabbing.
- Please call 1-
Mental Health Services Offered
- Military Sexual Trauma (MST)
- Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)
- Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- Caregiver program
- Inpatient treatment for substance abuse
- Depression
- Trans-identifying treatment programs
Women Veterans Calls Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN