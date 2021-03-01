 Skip to Content
Main locations

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144-2515
Directions
Main phone: 704-638-9000
Mental health clinic: 704-638-9000 x13450
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Health clinic locations

Kernersville VA Clinic

1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway
Kernersville, NC 27284-7159
Directions
Main phone: 336-515-5000
Mental health clinic: 336-515-5000 x21255
Kernersville clinic entrance.

North Charlotte VA Clinic

8601 University East Drive
Charlotte, NC 28213-4353
Directions
Main phone: 704-597-3500
Mental health clinic: 704-638-9000 x13450
North Charlotte clinic entrance.

South Charlotte VA Clinic

3506 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28208-7201
Directions
Main phone: 704-329-1300
Mental health clinic: 704-329-1300 x31300
South Charlotte Health Care Center front entrance.