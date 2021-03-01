Locations
Main locations
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144-2515
Main phone: 704-638-9000
Mental health clinic: 704-638-9000 x13450
Health clinic locations
Kernersville VA Clinic
1695 Kernersville Medical Parkway
Kernersville, NC 27284-7159
Main phone: 336-515-5000
Mental health clinic: 336-515-5000 x21255
North Charlotte VA Clinic
8601 University East Drive
Charlotte, NC 28213-4353
Main phone: 704-597-3500
Mental health clinic: 704-638-9000 x13450
South Charlotte VA Clinic
3506 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28208-7201
Main phone: 704-329-1300
Mental health clinic: 704-329-1300 x31300