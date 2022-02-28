DAISY Award
The DAISY Award is an international recognition program started in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Pat’s family experienced first-hand the difference his nurses made in his care through clinical excellence and outstanding compassionate care. The family created The DAISY Award to express gratitude to nurses and to enable other patients, families, and staff to thank and honor their special nurses.
These nurses' clinical skills and especially compassionate care exemplify the kind of nurse that patients, their families, and other staff recognize as an outstanding role model. They consistently demonstrate the Department of Veterans Affairs core values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect and Excellence (ICARE).
What is the DAISY Foundation?
The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP). During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award, in Pat’s memory, to recognize the nurses making a big difference in the lives of so many.
How to nominate an extraordinary VA Salisbury health care nurse
Veterans and/or their family or colleagues may nominate a deserving nurse by filling out a Daisy Award form found in waiting areas throughout our facilities and submitting it to the address listed below, turning it in to the nurse’s station.
You can also download the form, print it, fill it out, and send it to:
VA Salisbury Health Care System
Angel Hope (Nurse Manager/Daisy Program)
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144-2515
Phone: 704-638-9000 ext. 13669