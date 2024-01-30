Peer support services help Veterans who use VA’s health care services. Any Veteran can have mental health challenges. This may be trouble with addiction or other health issues. These can all affect your daily life and well-being. Peer specialists are employees and Veterans. They have personal experience with recovery from a mental health condition. They are trained and certified mental health care professionals. They are part of interdisciplinary treatment teams. These teams have different types of health care professionals who work together to help you manage your needs.