How to request rides to VA health appointments

Eligible Veterans can request free rides to and from VA health appointments. This includes transportation by ambulance, wheelchair van service, or other special types of vehicles.

Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments

Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas

How to request reimbursement for travel expenses

Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved healthcare appointments. You may also be able to get reimbursed for the cost of transport by special modes of transportation like an ambulance or wheelchair van.

Find out if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement and how to file a claim

Learn more about reimbursed travel expenses

Learn about special modes of transportation

Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative

Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing travel reimbursement claims.

Tara Riddick

Mobility Manager

Health Administration Service (HAS)

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Office:

Email: Tara.Riddick@va.gov

Find all VTP representatives