VA travel pay reimbursement
VA travel pay reimbursement pays eligible Veterans and caregivers back for mileage and other travel expenses to and from approved health care appointments. Find out if you’re eligible and how to file a claim.
File a claim for general health care travel reimbursement online
General health care travel reimbursement covers these expenses for eligible Veterans and caregivers:
- Regular transportation, such as by car, plane, train, bus, taxi, or light rail
- Approved meals and lodging expenses
You can file a claim online through the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS).
Learn more at VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs