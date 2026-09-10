Travel pay and transportation needs
If you need help getting to and from your VA-approved health appointments, we’re here to support you.
How to request rides to VA health appointments
Eligible Veterans can request free rides to and from VA health appointments. This includes transportation by ambulance, wheelchair van service, or other special types of vehicles.
Learn how to request rides to your VA-approved health appointments
Learn about transportation to VA-approved health appointments in highly rural areas
How to request reimbursement for travel expenses
Eligible Veterans and caregivers can submit travel reimbursement claims for travel to and from approved healthcare appointments. You may also be able to get reimbursed for the cost of transport by special modes of transportation like an ambulance or wheelchair van.
Find out if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement and how to file a claim
Learn more about reimbursed travel expenses
Learn about special modes of transportation
How to contact us for help
Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative
Your local VTP representative can help you with requesting rides or filing travel reimbursement claims.
Tara Riddick
Mobility Manager
Health Administration Service (HAS)
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Office:
Email: Tara.Riddick@va.gov