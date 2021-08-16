Whole Health
Want to learn more about Whole Health? Two different levels of learning are being held on Whole Health on a continuous basis. A Veteran can participate in just one, or might decide to participate in both! Our biggest goal is helping you. Let's take a look:
|Intro to Whole Health (2 hours)
|Taking Charge of My Life and Health (9 weeks)
|Intro to Whole Health (2 hours)
|This is the 20,000 foot overview from the airplane! Come find out what Whole Health is all about (We’ll give you a hint – it’s you!)
|Taking Charge of My Life and Health (9 weeks)
|This is our boots-on-the-ground class. This class is for those who want to really take charge of their health, and it means putting in a little hard work.
|Intro to Whole Health (2 hours)
|This is also an opportunity to learn about the many health and wellness services that are available to you, like yoga, tai chi, mindfulness/meditation and more! This one time class is currently offered virtually through VA Video Connects, with classes available every week of the month.
|Taking Charge of My Life and Health (9 weeks)
|Taking Charge of My Life and Health is a 9-week group facilitated by a Whole Health Coach to help Veterans improve their self-care behaviors. The goal is to support YOU to achieve your personal mission for life and health by learning to think differently and set goals to address your health and wellness, based on your personal values.
Schedule an Appointment Today
Ask your primary care or mental health team about Whole Health. There is zero co-pay for all Veterans for these, and many other, Whole Health well-being services! To learn more about what Whole Health may have to offer you, please be sure to visit https://www.va.gov/wholehealth/
Connect with our Whole Health Coaches
Whole Health Program Director
VA Salisbury health care
Phone: 704-638-9000 Ext. 12017
Social Science Coordinator
VA Salisbury health care
Social Worker
VA Salisbury health care