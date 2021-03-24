Elizabeth A Stroup

Elizabeth Stroup assumed the duties as Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center on August 29, 2016.

As the Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive, Ms. Stroup is responsible for management and oversight of all nursing personnel and providing leadership concerning all nursing related issues . Prior to joining the W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Ms. Stroup was the Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive at the John J. Perching VAMC in Poplar Bluff, MO. While in Poplar Bluff, Ms. Stroup was responsible for Nursing, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Radiology, and several other smaller services. Ms. Stroup also held the role of Associate Nurse Executive at VA Central Iowa Healthcare System in Des Moines, Iowa. Other duties include serving as the Nurse Manager for the Primary Care Clinics at the VA Central Iowa main campus and associated outpatient clinics. Prior to assuming leadership responsibilities, Ms. Stroup served our nation’s Veterans as both a Registered Nurse (RN) and as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Ms. Stroup began her career in Federal Service as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) at the Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Her nursing career includes over 20 years of federal healthcare experience.

Ms. Stroup received a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from the University of Iowa in 2003 and a Masters in Nursing Healthcare Administration from Clarkson College of Omaha, Nebraska in 2008. She is board certified by the American Nursing Association (ANA) in Nursing Administration, Advanced.