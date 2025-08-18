Jamie Forsberg has served over two decades in health care. In January 2023, he assumed the position of Associate Administrator at the Kernersville Health Care Center. During that time, he gained diverse experience in detail assignments such as Acting Assistant Director & Kernersville Administrator; Acting Associate Director & Acting Assistant Director, Salisbury VA Health Care System; Executive Assistant to the Executive Director; and most recently as Chief, Management Support Service.

After working in the pre-hospital setting, Jamie earned his Nursing Degree in 2005 and worked in various community hospitals before completing his undergraduate degree in healthcare management at East Carolina University. He also obtained his Master of Health Administration and a Graduate Certificate in College and University Teaching from Appalachian State University.

Since joining Salisbury VA in 2015 as the Nurse Manager of the Surgical Specialty Clinics, Jamie has played a significant role in many committees, projects, and teams aimed at improving Veteran care. His efforts were recognized with awards such as the Salisbury VA Health Care System Supervisor of the Year in 2019 and Nurse in an Expanded Role of the Year in 2021.

Jamie is also a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the 23rd and 43rd Maintenance Squadrons at Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina.