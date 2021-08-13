My name is Jayne Holden, and I have over 25 years working as a Social Worker in various settings, most recently with Soldiers in transition from the Army.

Throughout my career my focus has been on helping people face challenges and develop skills and strategies to grow and succeed. I believe when people pursue that which sparks their interest, and are empowered to act as they see fit, their whole life improves. Helping people realize and move toward living their best life is the most fulfilling work I know, and I am honored when anyone allows me to work with them on that journey.