Maiya Keeling

I have enjoyed my experiences in private, military and civilian sectors and am always excited about new opportunities to learn and grow my skillset. As a Registered Clinical Exercise Physiologist, I have had great success in working with individuals with chronic illness and disease, and with those suffering with limited mobility due to knee and back pain. As a health coach I have worked extensively with the firefighter population and have helped individuals from all walks of life achieve their goals of weight-loss, stress management and tobacco cessation. I am so thrilled to be a part of the Whole Health team. I look forward to working with you!