Dr. Gehle has been a Board-certified Family Physician since 1992 and served as the Medical Director for the Charlotte Health Care Center (HCC) since December 2016. He joined VA in 2013 as a PACT Physician, also serving as the Assistant Chief for Primary Care, and has been the Flagship Education Champion for Whole Health within the Salisbury VA Health Care System since 2015.

He also graduated from the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) in 2017. Prior to working for VA, Dr. Gehle spent 17 years with Caromont Medical Group (CMG) in the McAdenville, NC Office, and was the Co-Chair for the Physician Governance at CMG, as well as their Physician IT Champion.

Dr. Gehle received his Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology/Post Baccalaureate Studies at the University of Florida, Gainesville, FL in December 1984 and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine, North Miami Beach, FL in June 1989. He served as Battalion Surgeon for 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.