SVAHCS Postpones Non-Essential Procedures

SALISBURY, NC – – The Salisbury VA Health Care System (SVAHCS) is concerned for every individual associated with the health care system.

We are doing everything we can to protect Veterans, staff and visitors while we continue to provide Veterans quality health care during the COVID-19 outbreak. To reduce the exposure and spread of Coronavirus (COVID19), SVAHCS has postponed non-essential procedures throughout the health care system for a minimum of 30 days.

“In keeping with CDC and White House recommendations for social distancing and isolation during this time, we are minimizing the need for interpersonal contact,” said Joseph Vaughn, Director, Salisbury VA Health Care System. “We are postponing practices that can be avoided, and rescheduling appointments for those services.”

Staff are personally contacting patients to discuss the current restrictions. The limitation is the latest in a series of actions taken to reduce patient and staff risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Last week the facility implemented restricted access to facility structures and implemented 100 percent screening of entrants to facility buildings and clinics. We have also restricted visitation to our Community Living Centers (nursing home) and postponed or cancelled group activities.

Please follow our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/VASalisbury for the latest updates and educational resources.

For more information about Coronavirus and COVID-19 visit CDC coronavirus disease 2019.