Virtual Health Benefits Seminars give Veterans an in-depth look at services available to them.

Virtual Health Benefits Seminars are a great way to learn about VA services available to Veterans. Next up is Pharmacy and My HealtheVet, which will cover the ins and outs of these particular services.

The seminars are held each Tuesday from 1 to 2 p.m. via Webex as well as by calling (404) 397-1596 and entering access code 199 112 6576.

“These seminars really provide detailed information and can help Veterans navigate the VA system,” said Greg Sheehan, Veteran Experience specialist. “I would encourage all Veterans to look at the flyer and the seminars available to them. We offer a wide range of options that many people may find beneficial.”