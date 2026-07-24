Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Salisbury Healthcare System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at the Salisbury VA Health Care System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Health Service Area 2.1 in VISN 2 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse in one of W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center’s expanding programs or facilities. If you’re a nursing professional interested in working for the VA Salisbury Healthcare System, contact our Human Resources office at 704-638-9000, ext. 12846 or ext. 13432.
You can visit USAJOBS to see all our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn more about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans’ preference.
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs. You can search by either location or keywords.
Check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Applications and forms
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Download 10-2850 - Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors
- Download 10-2850A - Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse
- Download 10-2850C - Application for Associated Health Occupations
- Download 10-2850D - Application for Health Professions Trainees
- Download OF-306 - Declaration for Federal Employment form
- Download SF 15 - Application for 10-point Veterans Preference
Contact us
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
Human Resources
Building 1, First Floor
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 281443
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Phone: 704-638-9000, ext. 12846 or ext. 13432