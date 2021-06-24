Volunteer or donate
You can make a difference when you volunteer at or donate to the VA Salisbury Healthcare System.
Become a volunteer
Join our volunteer team and help make our Veterans' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers must register with the VA Voluntary Services Office and pass a required background check and health screening. Depending on your assignment, you may need extra training.
We’ll match your talents with one of our many volunteer opportunities.
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free canteen meals ($7 value) during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Free canteen meals ($14 value) during shifts of 8 or more hours
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
Whatever your interests, VA Salisbury Healthcare System has volunteer opportunities for you. Below are just some of the ways you can help. All volunteers must complete a background check.
Patient care
- Adult day health care: Help with patient escort, arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational patient activities.
- Coffee program: Prepare and serve refreshments.
- Escort: Escort patients to medical clinics, chapel, barber shop, recreation, and programs.
- Food and nutrition: Help patients complete or select menus. Open containers, cut food into bite-size portions, and feed patients during meal times.
- Front desk: Greet outpatients, guests, visitors, and patients' families, answer phones, and transfer calls at the information desk.
- Library: Help the librarian, help patients use special visual aid equipment, deliver books to patient rooms, and stock book racks.
- Medical clinics: Visit with patients and run errands.
- Musicians and guest speakers: Share your talents with our patients
- Nursing: Help the nursing staff with patient care.
- Recreation: Help with arts and crafts projects, play bedside games, help on field trips, show bedside movies, and help therapists with activities.
- Speech and audiology (hearing): Motivate and encourage patients with their assignments.
- Surgical waiting room: Greet families, serve coffee, meet with medical staff, and provide information to families.
Administrative
- Blood bank: Alphabetize paperwork and help with snacks.
- Canteen: Work in retail store and cafeteria, washing dishes, wiping tables, and filling condiments.
- Fleet assistance: Take government vehicles for a car wash and interior cleaning.
- Grounds crew: Help groundskeeper wash equipment, trim landscape, and sweep area.
- Office assistance: Type, file, answer phones, keep records, enter data, and call patients to remind them about appointments.
- Pharmacy: Assist the pharmacist and deliver supplies to the patient care units.
- Radiation therapy: Run errands and escort patients.
- Radiology: Escort patients and file X-rays.
- Transportation: Drive patients from their homes to VA medical centers.
Make a donation
Generous donations from people like you help us provide enhanced services to our patients. You can donate online, by mail, or in person.
Donating is just a click away now that VA medical centers accept donations online. You just need a major credit card, debit card, checking account, or savings account.
Make a donation online
If you'd like to donate to Salisbury health care, please send a check (payable to Salisbury VA Medical Center) to:
W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center
Voluntary Service Office
Building 6
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144
Coffee & Cookie Donations: We always need commercially made cookies and coffee, creamer, sugar, sweetener, and orange juice (not from concentrate).
- Please specify if the cookies and/or coffee are to go to:
- American Legion coffee cart
- Emergency room coffee table
- The Coffee with the Chaplains’ program
- Bimonthly memorial
Art supplies: These donations are used for the Expressive Arts Program: canvas, drawing pencils, charcoal, pastels, water color sets & paper, artists’ clay, paint brushes.
Final Salute quilts: Handmade red-white-and blue quilts made specifically for our hospice patients and given to Veterans families upon death of their loved one. Quilts should be 50 inches by 100 inches.
Craft kits: Kits are distributed to veteran patients to help relieve stress. Wood and leather kits, beading, models, yarn and painting kits, dream catchers, and sun catchers.
Healing gardens: Healing garden is in need of potting soil, compost and mulch. Donations of approved plants in the memory of a veteran are very special and will be planted with care.
Shelter belt: The VA is accepting donations of live trees for our shelter belt. These donations may also be given in the memory of a veteran.
Recreation therapy: Baking supplies, baking mixes, non-alcoholic beer & wine chips, French Onion dip for Thursday Happy Hours
Other donations accepted:
- Games with plastic playing pieces
- Grocery or Walmart gift cards for $20 each
- Note cards with postage stamps on them
- Sewing kits
- Sweatpants and sweatshirts (sizes medium and large in new or in good condition)
- Telephone calling cards
- T-shirts, socks, and underwear (must be new)
- Word search and puzzle books
Sometimes it’s nice knowing where your money is being spent. Now you can. Simply choose a special fund, write the fund number in the memo section on your check, and we'll do the rest. If you don’t designate a special fund, your money will be put to good use in our general-purpose account.
Thank you for supporting our Veterans.
301 Canteen Book fund—used to purchase canteen books from the VA Canteen for patient bingo prizes and other recreational activities.
303 General Purpose—used to purchase patient personal care items and to fund other projects including cable television, aviary and aquarium maintenance and special events for the veterans in our nursing home.
305 Community Living Center (Nursing Home)—for purchases to benefit the nursing home residents such as lost clothing and other personal items.
306 Recreation Therapy—for the provision of supplies and activities related to the therapy of recreational and learning pursuits of all hospitalized veterans.
307 Social Work Fund—to assist indigent patients in emergent situations.
309 Homeless/Mental Health—used to help with food cards, gas cards, expenses such as fees and school books.
310 Healing Garden—supports the construction of a new healing and meditation garden in the medical center courtyard.
311 OEF/OIF/OND—targets the rehabilitation of our Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom/ Operation New Dawn veterans.
312 Vets Center—for emergency situations veterans and their families.
313 Transportation Program—used to support the accessibility needs of wheelchair dependent veterans.
314 Hospice—used to secure comfort items for patients in the last stages of life.
315 Women Veterans
317 Golden Age Games—supports veterans who compete in various sports in their golden years; similar to the Olympic Games.
319 Chaplin Funds—support the religious needs of all hospitalized veterans.
321 National Salute
322 Caregiver Support
323 Vet Community Outreach
Contact us
To become a volunteer or schedule a time to drop off your donation, please call or visit us at:
Voluntary Service Office
W. G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center
Building 6
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-638-9000, ext. 13409