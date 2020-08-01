VA Salt Lake City health care
At the VA Salt Lake City Healthcare System, our expert health care teams focus on your needs and the needs of other Veterans, your families, and caregivers. Find a health care facility near you and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates, and learn what’s new at your local VA medical center and clinics.
George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
The future of medicine is in your genes. We need your help.
The Salt Lake City VA Health Care System is enrolling Veterans into the Million Veteran Program, a national research program that studies how differences in genes, lifestyle and military experiences affect Veterans' health and illnesses.
Upholding Valor podcast: PTSD
PTSD is something roughly 20 percent of Veterans deal with after service or a long combat deployment. VA understands and has the experts to make a difference in Veterans lives. Don’t suffer in silence. PTSD is treatable.