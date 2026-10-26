Leadership
The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System leadership is listed below. If you would like to contact them, please make the request through our Patient Advocates team at 801-582-1565 extension 1900.
Executive Director, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System
VA Salt Lake City health care
Chief of Staff
VA Salt Lake City health care
Associate Director of Operations
VA Salt Lake City health care
Associate Director of Patient Care Services
VA Salt Lake City health care
Associate Director of Resources
VA Salt Lake City health care
Assistant Director
VA Salt Lake City health care