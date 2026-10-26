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Leadership

The VA Salt Lake City Health Care System leadership is listed below. If you would like to contact them, please make the request through our Patient Advocates team at 801-582-1565 extension 1900.

Portrait of VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Executive Director

Executive Director, VA Salt Lake City Health Care System

VA Salt Lake City health care

Woman in white lab coat and blue shirt smiling with American flag in background.

Chief of Staff

VA Salt Lake City health care

Portrait of VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Acting Associate Director
Matthew Critchfield MPA

Associate Director of Operations

VA Salt Lake City health care

Woman in blue shirt and black blazer sitting in front of American flag.
Amy Christian

Associate Director of Patient Care Services

VA Salt Lake City health care

Portrait of the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Assistant Director
Charles McKinney MHA

Associate Director of Resources

VA Salt Lake City health care

Headshot of man in suit and tie in front of American flag.
Shaun O'Brien MBA

Assistant Director

VA Salt Lake City health care